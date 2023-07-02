The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
