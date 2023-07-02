The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

