CIBC Cuts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$18.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

