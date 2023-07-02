JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 210 by Analysts at Barclays

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.73) to GBX 210 ($2.67) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JDSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of JDSPY stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.0067 dividend. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

