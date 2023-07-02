Barclays Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $75.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $310,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $4,066,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.