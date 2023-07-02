StockNews.com Lowers Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

PAAS opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,601,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 212,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

