Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Entain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GMVHY opened at $16.17 on Friday. Entain has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $19.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Entain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

