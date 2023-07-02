Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Update

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Spearmint Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SPMTF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spearmint Resources
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.