Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Update

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Spearmint Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SPMTF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, lithium, palladium, copper, nickel, cesium, vanadium, and other mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the McGee Lithium Clay Deposit, Elon Lithium Brine Project that covers an area of approximately 3,164 acres, and Green Clay Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,004 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

