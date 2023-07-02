XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.

XP Power Stock Performance

XP Power stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. XP Power has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32.

Get XP Power alerts:

XP Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.