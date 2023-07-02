SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, an increase of 222.9% from the May 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSR opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. SunHydrogen has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.05.
About SunHydrogen
