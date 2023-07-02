SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, an increase of 222.9% from the May 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,561,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSR opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. SunHydrogen has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.05.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

