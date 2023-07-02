Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Up 216.3% in June

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 216.3% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hurco Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

HURC opened at $21.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.45. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.91%.

Hurco Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is currently 96.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

