InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Update

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the May 31st total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 615.0 days.

Shares of IIPZF opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.62. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

IIPZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

