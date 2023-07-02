Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the May 31st total of 942,500 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Onfolio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onfolio stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.49% of Onfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Onfolio alerts:

Onfolio Trading Down 1.6 %

ONFO stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Onfolio has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onfolio ( NASDAQ:ONFO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative return on equity of 22,694.82% and a negative net margin of 313.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Onfolio in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Onfolio

(Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.