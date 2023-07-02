Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 221.0% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Dermata Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of DRMA opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $14.08.
Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dermata Therapeutics will post -21.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
