Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,600 shares, a growth of 216.2% from the May 31st total of 169,700 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 461,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity at Tenon Medical

In other Tenon Medical news, CTO Richard Ginn sold 64,990 shares of Tenon Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $81,887.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Foster sold 27,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $35,016.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,686 shares in the company, valued at $56,304.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Richard Ginn sold 64,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $81,887.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenon Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenon Medical during the first quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Tenon Medical in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenon Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ TNON opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. Tenon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.64.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,031.72% and a negative return on equity of 232.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Tenon Medical

(Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.