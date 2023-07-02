Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,600 shares, a growth of 216.2% from the May 31st total of 169,700 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 461,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Insider Activity at Tenon Medical
In other Tenon Medical news, CTO Richard Ginn sold 64,990 shares of Tenon Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $81,887.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Foster sold 27,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $35,016.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,686 shares in the company, valued at $56,304.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Richard Ginn sold 64,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $81,887.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenon Medical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenon Medical during the first quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Tenon Medical in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.
Tenon Medical Price Performance
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,031.72% and a negative return on equity of 232.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
About Tenon Medical
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tenon Medical
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.