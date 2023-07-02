Short Interest in oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) Increases By 220.3%

oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 220.3% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 490.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded oOh media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

oOh media Stock Performance

