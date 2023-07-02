BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$138.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$138.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

BRP Stock Up 2.8 %

DOO stock opened at C$111.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$102.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$106.36. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$78.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.51.

BRP Dividend Announcement

BRP ( TSE:DOO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.36 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.35 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 491.74% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 14.0690955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

