TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $26.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

