Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $280.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Trading Up 2.1 %

KHNGY opened at $59.15 on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15.

Kuehne + Nagel International Increases Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 60.20%. Analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.9891 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

(Free Report

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.