Analysts Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Target Price at $9.54

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.54.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th.
In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,845,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,965,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -117.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.79.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
