PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $14.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PMT. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,693.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,236.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,693.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $15.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.64%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

