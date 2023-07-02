Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Down 64.4% in June

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 356.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,804 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

