Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.8 days.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Transat A.T. stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.