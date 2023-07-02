FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Carter Bankshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Carter Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 16.79%.

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 396,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 12.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $106,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carter Bankshares news, CEO Dyke Litz H. Van bought 2,200 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,420.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,277 shares of company stock valued at $30,380 and have sold 4,217 shares valued at $59,743. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

