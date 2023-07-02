Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $47.47 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $565,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 21.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

