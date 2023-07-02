Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

IRWD opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

