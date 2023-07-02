Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Ashland Stock Down 0.3 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $86.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Ashland declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ashland by 15.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ashland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Ashland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ashland by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

