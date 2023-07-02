FY2023 EPS Estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.62). The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

About BriaCell Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Natixis bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 332,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

Further Reading

