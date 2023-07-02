FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CB Financial Services, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for CB Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $401,907.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CB Financial Services news, CEO John Haines Montgomery acquired 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,700 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $144,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,603 shares of company stock valued at $180,392. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

