Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BZH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $886.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 16.37 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $1,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 59.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $21,323,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 24,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.