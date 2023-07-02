EQT Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

EQT Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE EQT opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in EQT by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in EQT by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

