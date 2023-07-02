Zacks Research Weighs in on Universal Health Services, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Health Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.08 EPS.

UHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $157.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

