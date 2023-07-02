DA Davidson Comments on City Holding’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of City in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $7.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.65. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.85 million.

City Stock Down 2.5 %

CHCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on City in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

CHCO stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.76. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.55. City has a twelve month low of $77.38 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth about $11,159,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in City during the 1st quarter worth about $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in City by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,093,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of City by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 86,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at City

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $141,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other City news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $34,961.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,921.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $141,623.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $252,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

