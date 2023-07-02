Fox Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for FOX in a report released on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.36. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

FOX Stock Down 1.2 %

FOXA stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after buying an additional 3,976,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 871.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 2,783,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 11,612.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after buying an additional 1,918,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after buying an additional 1,315,219 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

