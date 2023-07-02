National Bankshares Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$33.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.07.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$22.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.90. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.90 and a 12-month high of C$29.99. The stock has a market cap of C$42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.31 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9337838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

