Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hecla Mining’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hecla Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

HL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $7.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 442,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 266,789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,189.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,991,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,311 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 858,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 79,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 36,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

