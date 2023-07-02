Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$87.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMO. CIBC lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$78.93.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO opened at C$67.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.67 and a 12-month high of C$79.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.21. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.2651622 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

