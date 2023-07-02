Scotiabank Trims Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Target Price to C$123.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$111.60.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$107.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$90.00 and a 52-week high of C$112.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$106.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

