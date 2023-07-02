Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$1.40

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CJR.B. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.14.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %

TSE CJR.B opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.72.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

