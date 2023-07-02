FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Increased by Analyst

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cooper Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $12.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.73. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

NYSE COO opened at $383.43 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $395.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

