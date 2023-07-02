Scotiabank Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$1.90

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CJR.B. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.14.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$256.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$4.06.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

