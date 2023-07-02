Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$93.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$89.71.

CNQ opened at C$74.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.38. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$84.25.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.9403315 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total transaction of C$4,527,600.00. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

