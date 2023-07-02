Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.20 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.67.

Crew Energy Price Performance

Crew Energy stock opened at C$5.44 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.80 and a 52-week high of C$6.99. The company has a market cap of C$854.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.00 million. Crew Energy had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.7777778 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

