Barrington Research Weighs in on Franklin Covey Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a report issued on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $604.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

