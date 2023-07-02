Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Enerplus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$25.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.93.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Free Report ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$558.75 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 117.48% and a net margin of 48.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.2214765 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

