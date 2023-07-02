Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Enerplus Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$25.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.93.
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enerplus
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.