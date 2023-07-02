Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$26.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.85.

ERO opened at C$26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.13. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$28.05.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.6834716 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

