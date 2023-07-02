National Bankshares Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$37.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.95.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Trading Up 1.4 %

NPI opened at C$27.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$26.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43.

About Northland Power

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$621.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$663.80 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.2513587 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.