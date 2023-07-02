NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NVA opened at C$10.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.11 and a 12-month high of C$14.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.44.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$390.16 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 41.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 1.3594164 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

