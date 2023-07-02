Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Barclays

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.89.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.26.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2910864 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Vineeta Maguire purchased 10,683 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,992.88. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

