National Bank Financial Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$57.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.07.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:SU opened at C$38.86 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$36.38 and a 52 week high of C$50.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.57 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.7615658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

