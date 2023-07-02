National Bankshares Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Target Price to C$15.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.07.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$10.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$9.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$278.33 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8831615 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

